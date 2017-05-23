Arkansas man shot during motel room break-in arrested after release from hospital, police say

An Arkansas man who was listed in critical condition after being shot earlier this month at a Hot Springs motel has been released from the hospital and jailed, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Tuesday.

Police say Brandon Nathaniel Folsom, 30, of Hot Springs was forcing his way into a room at the Econo Lodge at 1204 Central Avenue May 9 when one of the occupants shot him. Three other men were also charged in the attempted burglary.

Folsom was taken to CHI St. Vincent for treatment. He was released from the hospital Friday, the newspaper reported, and then jailed on charges of aggravated residential burglary and third-degree battery.

The man who was staying in the room with his wife told investigators he heard someone banging on the motel room and answered while holding a handgun because he didn't know who it was, according to a probable cause affidavit quoted by the Sentinel-Record. After the victim opened the door, Folsom hit him in the face, at which point the victim opened fire, according to the affidavit.

All four burglary suspects have May 30 court dates set.

