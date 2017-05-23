Arkansas woman killed after vehicle overturns

An Arkansas woman was killed after her vehicle left the road and overturned Monday night, officials said.

A 2003 Ford was traveling east on Bear Bluff Trail north of Ravenden in Sharp County shortly after 9 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Ford left the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned, police said.

The driver, 53-year-old Lisa Patterson of Ravenden Springs, suffered fatal injuries, police said.

No one else was reported hurt in the wreck.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time, police said.

At least 185 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.