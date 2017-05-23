Arrest made in fatal shooting of 2-year-old girl in Little Rock

An arrest has been made in the killing of a 2-year-old girl in Little Rock, six months after her death and nearly four weeks after authorities increased the reward amount for information in her case.

The Little Rock Police Department said Tuesday that Larry Jackson, 17, of North Little Rock is being held on a charge of capital murder in the Nov. 22, 2016 slaying of Ramiya Reed.

An online inmate roster for the Pulaski County jail shows that Jackson was booked in at 2 p.m.

Jackson also faces six counts of second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, records show.

Ramiya was fatally shot two days before Thanksgiving while riding in the back seat of a vehicle with her mother on South Harrison Street, police said. She was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

The reward for information in her case was initially set at $20,000 but that amount was raised to $40,000 in December and again to $50,000 earlier this month.

In April, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, citing a memo from City Manager Bruce Moore, reported that Ramiya’s shooting death intensified a long-standing feud between two rival groups.

That, in turn, contributed to a recent uptick in violent crime in Arkansas’ capital city., according to authorities.

Ramiya’s death was one of 42 killings recorded last year in Little Rock. As of Tuesday, 25 homicides had been reported by police so far in 2017.

