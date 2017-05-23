Thai bombing targets army-run hospital

BANGKOK -- A bomb exploded at an army-run hospital in Bangkok on Monday, the third anniversary of a military coup, and authorities said more than 20 people were wounded.

Investigators found remnants of batteries and wires at the scene of the blast on the ground floor of Phramongkutklao Hospital, said Srivara Ransibrahmanakul, Thailand's deputy national police chief.

"We can confirm at this stage that it is a bomb," he said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the explosion.

But the army chief, Gen. Chalermchai Sittisart, said it appeared that the explosion and two other blasts in recent weeks involved similar explosive materials and were likely part of an attempt to disrupt the government.

The blast wounded 21 people, one of them severely, said Lt. Gen. Saroj Kiewkajee, a hospital official. Thirteen were discharged soon after the explosion.

5 Afghan policemen slain in ambush

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Insurgents in northern Afghanistan ambushed a security convoy Monday, killing five policemen, an official said.

Karim Yuresh, spokesman for the provincial police chief in Faryab, said a group commander and four of his bodyguards were killed. The commander, identified only as Sadat, and his men were on their way to a funeral in Kohistanat district when the attack happened, Yuresh said. He added that the ambush triggered a shootout that killed or wounded an unspecified number of insurgents.

In eastern Logar province, gunmen shot and killed a deputy chief of a provincial clerical council, said Gen. Esmatullah Alizia, the Logar police chief. Mawlavi Abdul Ghafor was killed near the provincial capital, Puli Alam, while on his way to a mosque for morning prayers, Alizia said.

Fourth climber found dead on Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal -- The body of an Indian climber was spotted Monday on Mount Everest, the fourth fatality during a busy weekend on the world's highest peak.

Sherpa rescuers spotted the body of Indian climber Ravi Kumar, but it was impossible to recover the body, said Thupden Sherpa of Arun Treks and Expedition. It appeared that Kumar had fallen some 650 feet below the route, he said.

Climbers from the United States, Slovakia and Australia also died on the mountain over the weekend. Because of bad weather conditions, climbing to the summit had been delayed this year, leading to a rush in the past few days to get to the peak.

Kumar, 27, fell sick on his way down from the summit Saturday and did not make it to South Col, the nearest camp at 26,247 feet, though his Nepalese Sherpa guide did. The mountain's summit is at more than 29,000 feet.

Tourism Department official Kamal Prasad Adhikari confirmed that American climber Roland Yearwood, 50, of Georgiana, Ala., died Sunday, but it was not clear if or when his body would be carried down.

A Slovak climber, Vladimir Strba, 50, also died on Everest on Sunday, another tourism official said. And Australian climber Francesco Enrico Marchetti, 54, of Australia's Queensland state, died on the Chinese side of Everest, the Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

141 men detained in raid on gay sauna

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Indonesian police detained dozens of men, including several foreigners, in a weekend raid on a gay sauna in the capital, another sign of growing hostility to homosexuality in the world's most populous Muslim nation.

Police spokesman Argo Yuwono said 141 men were detained for questioning in the raid Sunday evening on the gym and sauna in north Jakarta. Police said the sauna was the venue for a sex party promoted as "The Wild One."

Homosexuality is not illegal in Indonesia, but police said the country's pornography laws had been violated. Ten people will be charged, police said, including the sauna's owner; several staff members, including strippers, a gym trainer, a receptionist and a security guard; and two visitors to the club who were accused of performing oral sex. If found guilty, they face penalties of up to 10 years in prison as well as fines.

