Chester man takes arrow through head; archer sought

After being shot in the head with an arrow early Monday morning, Raymond Van Holson of Chester drove home and called 911.

Holson, 41, was transported 35 miles by helicopter to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, where the arrow was removed, Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown said.

Brown said Holson was in good condition Monday afternoon. The arrow didn't penetrate the skull.

"It entered close to the back of his head from the left side, almost right behind the left ear, and came out behind the right ear," Brown said. "Not even a drop of blood."

Brown said the arrow "almost went through and through," with just the feathers showing at the entry point.

Brown said it was a "full-fledged arrow," not a crossbow arrow. He said the arrow's point was smooth and not a bladed point used for deer hunting.

Police were still searching late Monday afternoon for a suspect, Kenneth Miesen, 42, of Chester. A battery warrant was issued for Miesen's arrest, but the sheriff said that charge could be upgraded as the investigation unfolds.

Brown said his office received the emergency call about the incident at 12:43 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff said Holson and Miesen had been arguing over some property. Holson started to drive away when he heard something hit his vehicle. He stopped, got out, then saw Miesen "fiddling with something," Brown said.

Holson decided to leave at that point, just before an arrow came in the window of the vehicle, hitting him in the head, Brown said.

The sheriff said Miesen could be considered armed and dangerous.

"We collected about four more arrows at the crime scene," Brown said.

He described Miesen as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. Miesen has short brown hair and hazel eyes. He is of average build with tattoos on both arms. At the time of the incident, Miesen had a short beard and mustache.

According to his Facebook page, Holson is a U.S. Army veteran.

