Director of drug agency to resign

Arkansas Drug Director Denny Altes has resigned effective June 30 from the $73,865-a-year state job, a spokesman for Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday.

Altes, a former Republican state senator and representative from Fort Smith, submitted his resignation on Friday.

The resignation came three days after Sen. Jake Files, R-Fort Smith, said he wouldn't seek re-election next year and House Republican leader Mathew Pitsch of Fort Smith said he would seek the Senate seat. The filing period for state and federal offices is from noon Feb. 22 to noon March 1.

Altes has served as the state's drug director since the Republican governor announced Altes' appointment in May 2015. The drug director's duties include coordinating the state's alcohol and drug abuse prevention and treatment initiatives, according to the Department of Human Services.

Asked if Altes gave a reason for his resignation and whether it's to run for the Senate, House or Sebastian County judge next year, Hutchinson spokesman J.R. Davis said Monday that "the governor will leave it to Director Altes to divulge his reasoning."

Altes could not be reached for comment by telephone on Monday. Several messages were left on his phones by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Altes served in the state House of Representatives from May 1999-2003, the state Senate from 2003-2011 and the House from 2013-2015.

Altes served as a Sebastian County justice of the peace from January 2015-June 2015 before he resigned because he said his new job as state drug director was too time consuming.

He also served as a Sebastian County justice of the peace from January 1999-May 1999. He was elected to succeed the late Rep. W.K. "Mac" McGehee in a special election in May 1999.

Metro on 05/23/2017