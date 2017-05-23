ENTERTAINMENT NOTES
Civil War exhibit
"Fought in Earnest: Civil War Arkansas," a traveling exhibit developed by the Arkansas State Archives chronicling major historical events in Arkansas between 1861 and 1865, is on display 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through May 30 at the Delta Cultural Center Depot, 95 Missouri St., Helena-West Helena. The exhibit consists of 15 free-standing banners that showcase images from the archive's holdings, including original documents, photographs, maps, drawings, paintings and artifacts. Admission is free. Call (870) 338-4350 or email paula.oliver@arkansas.gov.
'Jim Crow' symposium
June 5 is the deadline to register for the Black History Commission of Arkansas and the Arkansas State Archives symposium, "Jim Crow Goes to War: Race Relations in World War I Arkansas," 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 10 in Meeting Room 4A-400, fourth floor, Multi-Agency Complex (Big Mac) Building, just west of the Capitol, 1 Capitol Mall, Little Rock.
Speakers Carla Coleman, Brian Mitchell, Randy Findley and Grif Stockley will cover topics including "A Soldier's Life in the Jim Crow South"; "To Rid the World of Parentheses: Arkansas Soldiers (Colored) and World War I"; "Charles Hillman Brough: Woodrow Wilson Wanna-be and the Elaine Massacre"; and "Who Knew: She Served in the Red Cross."
Attending teachers can earn up to 4 professional development hours. Lunch will be provided. Admission is free; registration is required. Call (501) 682-6900 or email events.archives@arkansas.gov.
