First 5 jurors selected for Cosby trial

PITTSBURGH -- Three men and two women were chosen Monday as the first of 12 jurors who will hear Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.

Cosby is charged with aggravated indecent assault. The actor-comedian once known as America's Dad for his portrayal of Dr. Cliff Huxtable on The Cosby Show is charged with drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, a Temple University women's basketball team manager, at his home near Philadelphia in 2004. Cosby, who has pleaded innocent to the charges, calls the encounter consensual.

All five are white, and at least three said they had prior knowledge of the scandals that have bedeviled the 79-year-old entertainer since late 2014, but vowed to put what they had heard aside.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys are searching for 12 people and six alternates whose opinions had not been tainted by coverage of events leading up to the trial.

The trial is scheduled to begin June 5 in Norristown, with jurors sequestered for the duration of the trial, which is expected to last two weeks.

Fifty additional jurors will be called up today.

739,000 foreigners overstay U.S. visas

SAN DIEGO -- Nearly 740,000 foreigners who were supposed to leave the United States during a recent 12-month period overstayed their visas, the Homeland Security Department said Monday, detailing an often overlooked contributor to the number of people in the country illegally.

There were 739,478 overstays from October 2015 through September 2016 among visitors who arrive by plane or ship, the report said. The total number of overstays is likely larger because the statistic doesn't include people who leave by land.

The cost and technological hurdles to develop a checkout system at congested land crossings are enormous because the sites are so busy.

This year's report added student and foreign exchange visitors and many visa categories for temporary workers, while last year's only counted business travelers and tourists.

Overstays accounted for 1.5 percent of the 50.4 million visitors who arrived by plane or ship in the latest period, Homeland Security said. Canada occupied the top slot for overstays among business travelers and tourists, followed by Mexico, Brazil, Venezuela and the United Kingdom. Germany, Colombia, China, India and Italy rounded out the top 10.

U.S. to extend protections for Haitians

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration said Monday it will extend until January a humanitarian program that has allowed roughly 58,000 Haitians to live in the United States, but it is hinting that further extensions are unlikely.

Temporary Protected Status was given to Haitians living in the United States after a 2010 earthquake devastated parts of that country. Haitians granted the protection can live and work in the U.S. without fear of deportation.

Haitian participation in the program has been regularly renewed for 18-month intervals, and the latest extension expires in July. Today is the deadline for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to publish a 60-day notice in the Federal Register announcing its plans for the program. Haitians' current protected status will expire July 23.

Bail denied for suspects in boy's death

CANTON, Miss. -- Three people accused of killing a 6-year-old boy in Mississippi were denied bail Monday as prosecutors consider whether to seek the death penalty against one of them.

Madison County Justice Court Judge Bruce McKinley refused to grant bail to co-defendants Byron McBride Jr., Dwan Wakefield Jr. and D'Allen Washington, saying he believed they were dangerous and might flee.

The three are accused in the Thursday shooting death of Kingston Frazier. Kingston was asleep in the back of his mother's car when it was stolen from a supermarket parking lot in Jackson. The car was found abandoned in a muddy ditch hours later about 20 miles to the north in suburban Gluckstadt, with Kingston's body in the back seat, shot multiple times.

Court papers obtained by The Associated Press show Wakefield told investigators after his arrest Thursday that the 19-year-old McBride stole the car and shot Kingston. Family members of McBride and Wakefield asserted their innocence Monday to reporters after the hearing.

A Section on 05/23/2017