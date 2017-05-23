Home /
Food: Not your grandmother’s pies
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:06 a.m.
With Memorial Day just around the corner, the season of afternoon get-togethers, potlucks and garden parties is here and with that, summer’s bounty of fresh fruit. Meaning it’s the perfect time for pie.
But who says you have to use a pie plate to bake a pie? By using items such as canning jars and lids and sheet pans, tasty, company-worthy pies can be made without a pie plate. In fact, for a galette, you needn’t a pan at all, just a baking sheet.
For the recipes including lemon shaker pie, cherry slab pie, root beer float pie and free-form peach pie, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.
