Head-on collisions fatal for two drivers

A 19-year-old Arkansan was killed Saturday morning after the vehicle he was in crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another car head-on, police said.

And Arkansas State Police identified the victim of a separate head-on crash that occurred late last month.

In the Saturday morning accident, Mario Rebollar of Danville was driving a 2003 Lincoln Aviator north on Arkansas 27 about 12:30 a.m. when his car crossed the centerline and hit a southbound 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The crash happened north of Slo Fork Road in Yell County, police said.

Rebollar was fatally injured in the crash, according to the report. Two others were injured: Darryl Barren, 33, of Danville and a minor, police said. Barren was driving the Cobalt and the minor was his passenger, according to the report. Police did not identify the minor in the report.

Conditions were reportedly cloudy and wet at the time of the wreck.

The Arkansas State Police on Monday identified the man who died after a head-on crash late last month involving a tractor-trailer in Randolph County.

A preliminary report lists Billy P. Massiongale, 59, of Pocahontas as the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape that was traveling south on U.S. 67.

The crash happened about 3:05 p.m. April 28 when the Ford crossed into oncoming traffic at a bridge on the highway and struck a northbound tractor-trailer, according to authorities.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not named in the report.

No other injuries were reported.

An obituary posted to the Fears Family Funeral Home website lists a 59-year-old Billy Masiongale of Pocahontas who died April 28. The correct spelling of the victim's last name was not immediately clear.

Travel conditions at the time of the wreck were described as cloudy and wet.

Metro on 05/23/2017