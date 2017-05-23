DEAR HELOISE: I'm a shopper, and I buy a lot of quality clothing at bargain prices. A lot of the pieces have nice tags, often with nice artwork too.

Well, I was collecting them, and realized one day that they would make great bookmarks. I've started using them, and they are great.

-- Bonnie C., Rogers

DEAR HELOISE: My hand strength is not as strong as it used to be, so I would not put the top on my pill bottles after considerable effort in opening them.

I went to the druggist, and she explained that she has something called "easy to open" caps. Who knew?

My druggist also said not to keep my pills in the bathroom. She then said a lot of young people drop their pills on the floor and want replacement pills, so be careful.

-- Jim C., Omaha, Neb.

DEAR READER: Thanks for writing, Jim. Keep those easy-to-open bottles away from tiny, curious children and pets.

DEAR HELOISE: Could you please run the address for the collection of greeting cards?

-- Martha M., Kent, Ohio

DEAR READER: Hi, Martha: Here's the information you requested: St. Jude's Ranch for Children will happily take the fronts of greeting cards. The cards are repurposed into new cards, which are sold by St. Jude's gift shop. Here are the guidelines:

• Send in only the fronts of cards, with no handwriting on them.

• Due to licensing restrictions, Disney, Hallmark and American Greetings cards cannot be used.

• Smaller cards are preferred, 5-by-7 inches or smaller.

• All themes are welcomed: birthday, Christmas, just because.

Mail the card fronts to:

St. Jude's Ranch for Children

Recycled Card Program

100 St. Jude Street

Boulder City, Nevada 89005

For any questions, or to place an order, call (877) 977-7572.

DEAR HELOISE: I love big bold fashion rings, but they can turn my fingers green. I decided to paint the ring portion of the piece of jewelry with two thin coats of clear nail polish.

This works like a charm.

-- Jennifer in Houston

