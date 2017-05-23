Hogs' start delayed at the SEC Tournament

Arkansas' opener at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., has been pushed back to Thursday.

The Razorbacks will play either Mississippi State or Georgia at 9:30 a.m. Thursday instead Wednesday night, as originally scheduled.

A game between Mississippi State and Georgia scheduled for tonight was postponed until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday because of delays to earlier games at the tournament caused by rain. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play the winner of that game.

Because of the scheduling change, the loser of Arkansas' game against either Mississippi State or Georgia will play in an elimination game late that evening, while the winner won't play again until Friday.

Schedule Change

Game 4: Mississippi State vs. Georgia, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.

Game 8: Arkansas vs. Game 4 Winner, Thursday, 9:30 a.m.

Game 10: Game 8 Loser vs. Game 7 Loser, Thursday, TBD

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner, Friday, TBD