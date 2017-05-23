Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 8:39 p.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Hogs' start delayed at the SEC Tournament

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 8:16 p.m.

arkansas-players-warm-up-tuesday-may-23-2017-during-practice-at-jerry-d-young-memorial-field-on-the-campus-of-uab-in-birmingham-ala

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas players warm up Tuesday, May 23, 2017, during practice at Jerry D. Young Memorial Field on the campus of UAB in Birmingham, Ala.

Arkansas' opener at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., has been pushed back to Thursday.

The Razorbacks will play either Mississippi State or Georgia at 9:30 a.m. Thursday instead Wednesday night, as originally scheduled.

A game between Mississippi State and Georgia scheduled for tonight was postponed until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday because of delays to earlier games at the tournament caused by rain. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play the winner of that game.

Because of the scheduling change, the loser of Arkansas' game against either Mississippi State or Georgia will play in an elimination game late that evening, while the winner won't play again until Friday.

Schedule Change

Game 4: Mississippi State vs. Georgia, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.

Game 8: Arkansas vs. Game 4 Winner, Thursday, 9:30 a.m.

Game 10: Game 8 Loser vs. Game 7 Loser, Thursday, TBD

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner, Friday, TBD

