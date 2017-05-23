Happy birthday. You'll immerse yourself in your driving passion this year and learn much more than you thought there was to know about it. This makes you more attractive to certain people, although it also affords you less time to spend with them. The travel you do in July and December will lead to new work in 2018.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pain is easier to prevent than it is to manage. Keep this in mind as you navigate today's choices. If you make them without thinking, you could land in an uncomfortable spot.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): What's important isn't reaching any particular measure of accomplishment (including age or salary or position). The most important thing is growth itself. You'll happily move forward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You put so much energy into your work that you lose yourself and become one with the task. The result is masterful, even though you're no longer thinking critically about how you're doing.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You like to be around people who show initiative, even if it's not exactly in the way you would prefer. It will be easier to guide those who have the confidence to act than inspire those who don't.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Accept your mind, even when thoughts are unhelpful or unruly. When you patiently let it wander wherever it wants, you'll find your mind will get bored of certain tracts and finally settle into being your friend and assistant.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Friends will treat you like family, and family will treat you with the admiration they usually reserve for the most abstract idea of their personal heroes. Enjoy the extra attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Try and see your home with fresh eyes, the way you might before guests arrive. From this vantage you'll note what's not working for the logistical flow of your life, and/or what's not meeting your need for beauty and inspiration.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It won't count as an adventure today unless you muster up the courage to be a beginner. If you're afraid of being awkward or foolish, that's OK. It will only add to the satisfaction you feel on the other side of saying "Yes."

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You've a willing crew, though they won't know automatically how to please you. They have to be led. Prompt them in the manner of a comedian gesturing to indicate when to laugh.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The mundane tasks of the day will feel much more significant than just taking care of yourself or serving others. Small acts of kindness may very well be our most important purpose for being.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sometimes the most essential thing happens to be the easies. A simple task taken at a relaxed pace will show you in an attractive light.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The next person who comes to you with a need is your path to changing the world. If no one is coming to you with a need these days, you may have to get the ball rolling by reminding people how you can help.

Style on 05/23/2017