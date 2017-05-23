I-30 reopens after tractor-trailer spills 'plastic products' across eastbound highway, police say

Eastbound Interstate 30 in Pulaski County was closed for about an hour Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler overturned, spilling “plastic products” across the roadway, authorities said.

Two 18-wheelers were traveling east near exit 128 in Little Rock shortly before 7 a.m., Arkansas State Police spokeswoman Liz Chapman said.

The tractor-trailers were involved in a wreck, causing one of them to overturn and dump its haul of plastic contents onto the roadway, she said.

That section of I-30 was shut down for about an hour as crews cleaned up the spillage, Chapman said.

No injuries were reported, and lanes were reopened later Tuesday morning, she said.

The wreck caused a significant backup in the area.