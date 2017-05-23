Home / Latest News /
I-30 reopens after tractor-trailer spills 'plastic products' across eastbound highway, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:40 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Eastbound Interstate 30 in Pulaski County was closed for about an hour Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler overturned, spilling “plastic products” across the roadway, authorities said.
Two 18-wheelers were traveling east near exit 128 in Little Rock shortly before 7 a.m., Arkansas State Police spokeswoman Liz Chapman said.
The tractor-trailers were involved in a wreck, causing one of them to overturn and dump its haul of plastic contents onto the roadway, she said.
That section of I-30 was shut down for about an hour as crews cleaned up the spillage, Chapman said.
No injuries were reported, and lanes were reopened later Tuesday morning, she said.
The wreck caused a significant backup in the area.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: I-30 reopens after tractor-trailer spills 'plastic products' across eastbound highway, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
Tinascott1 says... May 23, 2017 at 12:10 p.m.
I was so annoyed this morning by the traffic. I wished we had more options to travel to Little Rock from Hot Springs, Benton, Bryant, Bauxite, Alexander, Hwy 5 and Stagecoach, Conway and Maumelle.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.