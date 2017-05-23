Man held in fatal shooting in Hensley
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 2:35 a.m.
HENSLEY -- A man is being held on a manslaughter charge after an attempted robbery Friday morning at a rural address south of Little Rock ended in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old, authorities said.
Pulaski County sheriff's deputies were sent about 5 a.m. to a home at the end of a private drive about 100 yards off of Oak Road in Hensley after getting a call about shots fired, Lt. Cody Burk said.
When authorities arrived, they found a man, later identified as Ryan Reed of Redfield, fatally injured in a shed near the home. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound, Burk said.
Authorities said Reed and a person accompanying him, 27-year-old Derek Elder of Jefferson, were talking with an unidentified person at the house when a dispute began over property that Reed believed was his.
Reed brandished a firearm, at which point the unidentified person at the residence fired a shot that struck and killed Reed, the sheriff's office said.
Authorities believe that Elder, who is being held on a charge of manslaughter, was involved in the robbery attempt. He was not armed.
Based on preliminary information, the sheriff's office said the shooting may have resulted from a dispute about a vehicle, the spokesman said.
Metro on 05/23/2017
Print Headline: Man held in fatal shooting in Hensley
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man held in fatal shooting in Hensley
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.