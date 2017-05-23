Man held in fatal shooting in Hensley

HENSLEY -- A man is being held on a manslaughter charge after an attempted robbery Friday morning at a rural address south of Little Rock ended in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old, authorities said.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies were sent about 5 a.m. to a home at the end of a private drive about 100 yards off of Oak Road in Hensley after getting a call about shots fired, Lt. Cody Burk said.

When authorities arrived, they found a man, later identified as Ryan Reed of Redfield, fatally injured in a shed near the home. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound, Burk said.

Authorities said Reed and a person accompanying him, 27-year-old Derek Elder of Jefferson, were talking with an unidentified person at the house when a dispute began over property that Reed believed was his.

Reed brandished a firearm, at which point the unidentified person at the residence fired a shot that struck and killed Reed, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities believe that Elder, who is being held on a charge of manslaughter, was involved in the robbery attempt. He was not armed.

Based on preliminary information, the sheriff's office said the shooting may have resulted from a dispute about a vehicle, the spokesman said.

