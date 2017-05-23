Man reports shots fired before robbery outside downtown Little Rock restaurant

A 49-year-old North Little Rock man told police he was robbed outside a downtown Little Rock fast-food restaurant by assailants who shot at him and spoke of killing someone earlier in the day, authorities said.

The victim flagged down an officer late Sunday morning and said the holdup happened the night before while he was walking down an alley near the Wendy's at 905 S. Broadway, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A gold car began driving toward the victim and someone fired twice from the vehicle toward the victim, he told investigators. He ran but the vehicle "cut him off" and one of two assailants inside forced him at gunpoint to get in, the report said.

One of the men said he had "done killed one today" before taking about $75 from the victim, the report said. A struggle ensued a short time later, the victim said, during which time he sustained two knife cuts to his hands.

The man went to UAMS Medical Center for treatment and thought police had been called there, he said, but no investigators showed up, according to the report.

Police searched the area around Wendy's for shell casings but didn't locate any.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.