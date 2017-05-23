NEWS IN BRIEF

WEHCO hires chief for Tennessee paper

Jeff DeLoach, 56, a native of Jackson, Tenn., who has served as publisher of two newspapers in Texas, has been hired as publisher of the Times Free Press in Chattanooga, Tenn.

WEHCO Media, Inc., owns the Times Free Press as well as the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

DeLoach succeeds Bruce Hartmann, who left Chattanooga to take a position as vice president with the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

DeLoach has been publisher of the Standard Times in San Angelo, Texas, since 2009 and the Abilene Reporter-News since 2014.

"As our industry has evolved, the philosophy and foundation of WEHCO Media to deliver quality journalism and to give attention to servicing the local community remains the same, and I admire that," DeLoach said.

-- David Smith

2 state firms hailed for employing vets

Arkansas-based Windstream Communications and Wal-Mart are among the nation's best employers of veterans, according to the most recent annual study by the Military Times.

Windstream, based in Little Rock, was 15th among the 82 companies ranked in the eighth edition of the Military Times survey of companies' culture, veteran recruitment, veteran policies and accommodations for members of the National Guard and reserves when they have to report for duty.

Of 11,877 employees at Windstream, 841 were veterans, according to the study. Of 1,751 recent new hires, 356 were veterans, the survey said. It also reported that the company devotes 10 percent of its recruiting budget toward veterans.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc., based in Bentonville, was ranked 37th. The Military Times said 105,000 veterans are among the company's 2.3 million employees. Of 500,000 new hires, 40,935 were veterans, the company reported. The company said it devotes 10 percent of its recruiting budget toward veterans.

-- Stephen Steed

Index of state firms advances to 326.72

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, gained 3.57 to 326.72 Monday.

"The major averages closed higher with some crediting President [Donald] Trump's first trip overseas for temporarily reducing short-term headline risk for the market," said Bob Williams, senior vice president and managing director of Simmons First Investment Group Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 05/23/2017