On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: Do you think scientists will ever discover a way to keep us from getting old and finally dying? I hope so, because I really don't like the thought that someday I'll just stop living.

DEAR Z.L.: I'm grateful for the remarkable advances that have been made in medical science. Like many of you, I probably wouldn't be alive today if it weren't for them. My father-in-law was a highly skilled surgeon, and I often think how excited he'd be if he were alive today.

But in spite of all our medical advances, one thing has not changed: the death rate is still 100 percent. Nor will it ever change, because death isn't only a physical problem. It also is a spiritual problem we all share, because ultimately death has been caused by what the Bible calls sin. In other words, death is the penalty we all share because of our rebellion against God. The Bible says, "For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and ... the wages of sin is death" (Romans 3:23-24; 6:23).

But death is not the end. You and I not only have a body and a mind, we also have a soul or spirit that will never die, and some day we will enter eternity and stand before God. And if we know Christ and have put our faith and trust in Him, we don't need to fear death, because by His death and resurrection He has opened Heaven's door for us.

Commit your life to Jesus Christ and begin living not only for this life, but for eternity. Make it your goal to live for Him, not for this world's false promises. As the Bible says, "Set your hearts on things above, where Christ is" (Colossians 3:1).

