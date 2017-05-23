Police: 2-year-old abducted from Arkansas playground, found safe hours later

A 2-year-old child abducted from the playground of an Arkansas apartment complex was found hours later, police say.

The Jacksonville Police Department said in a news release that it responded around 6 p.m. Monday to the Chapel Ridge apartment complex in the 1400 block of Stanphil Road.

At least two other law enforcement agencies were also involved, including the Arkansas State Police and Pulaski County sheriff’s office, the release states.

By around 9:25 p.m. Monday, the child was found at an undisclosed location, authorities said.

The child had no apparent injuries, according to police.

Additional information regarding the circumstances of the abduction was not immediately available Tuesday evening.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 982-3192.