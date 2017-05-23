Phone-trade deal leads to robbery

A man was robbed late Sunday in the parking lot of a McDonald's in North Little Rock by someone he'd agreed to meet at the eatery, police said.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded around 11:40 p.m. to the restaurant at 600 East Broadway, according to a report.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, said he had planned to meet someone for an exchange involving a cellphone.

The two had been communicating on Facebook, with the robber using the profile, "OJ Coolin'," according to authorities.

Police said "OJ" had inquired about an iPhone 6S and agreed, after an initial attempt to meet closer to a police substation, to exchange the item outside the restaurant.

Once at the McDonald's, "OJ" exited the passenger side of a gray Dodge pickup, approached him and demanded his cellphone and cash, the victim said.

A heavyset black male was reportedly driving the vehicle.

The victim attempted to empty a bag that contained his wallet, but "OJ" advised he was taking the entire bag instead, according to the report.

"OJ" took the bag, re-entered the vehicle on its passenger side and left the McDonald's, traveling toward East Broadway.

Authorities were able to identify a suspect in the robbery using his Facebook profile, though they were unsuccessful in locating him.

The robber was described as a 19-year-old black man who stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Guns put to heads of pair at LR mall

A man told police that he and a friend were robbed at gunpoint while in the parking deck of Little Rock's Park Plaza over the weekend.

The robbery happened around 5 p.m. Sunday as the victims were sitting in a vehicle parked at the mall at 6000 W. Markham St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police say two young black robbers "pulled guns on them and put the barrel to their heads" in a demand for money.

After the money was handed over, one assailant struck one of the victims on the left side of his head and told him to give over everything in his possession.

That victim, an 18-year-old North Little Rock resident, complied and handed over his cellphone, he told a responding officer.

Listed as stolen from the victims were about $200 and an iPhone 7.

Both assailants appeared to be male teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17, according to authorities. One was described as wearing a navy blue hoodie.

Physical descriptions of the robbers were not immediately available.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Mugged at motel, Benton man says

An Arkansas man was shoved to the ground and robbed outside a Little Rock motel Sunday afternoon, police said.

The 28-year-old from Benton told investigators he was walking into America's Best Value Inn at 200 S. Shackleford Road around 3 p.m. while his girlfriend waited in their vehicle, according to a police report.

Two males wearing red bandannas approached him and said, "What's up?" before they shoved him to the ground and took his wallet from his pocket, the victim told police. The robbers then grabbed the cash from the wallet and took off running, the report said.

The victim's girlfriend told police she saw her boyfriend get robbed but was unable to help because she had a child in the vehicle with her, police said.

Police searched the area but did not make an arrest.

Fort Smith man: Carjacked in NLR

A 32-year-old man told police his vehicle was taken by two armed robbers Sunday night in North Little Rock, according to a police report.

Police were called at around 9:43 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery that happened at Atkins and Middle streets at around 9:10 p.m., according to the report.

Torrey Thorton of Fort Smith told police that he was in North Little Rock to meet up with a girl he met on Facebook.

While he was driving around in the area, two people approached him, according to the report.

One of the subjects came up to his driver's side window, Thorton told police. The robber asked for a light before showing a black semi-automatic handgun, according to the report. The victim also told police the armed robber threatened to shoot if he did not get out of the vehicle.

The second person, who was on the passenger side, displayed a black semi-automatic handgun and got into the vehicle, according to the report.

The duo then rode off in Thorton's vehicle and headed west on Middle Street, according to the report.

