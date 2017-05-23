Police identify Arkansas man killed, 2 hurt in 3-vehicle wreck

State police on Tuesday identified a 35-year-old Arkansas man who was killed in a three-vehicle wreck earlier this month.

Eric Green of La Grange was driving a 2010 Buick Lacrosse south on Arkansas 1 near its intersection with Lee County Road 308 shortly before 1:15 a.m. May 14 when his vehicle left the road, according to a preliminary state police report.

Officials said Green's vehicle then hit a 2001 Suzuki Vitara that had been abandoned on the west shoulder of the highway, eventually ending up facing west in the road's outside southbound traffic lane. A 2014 Ford Escape also headed south then reportedly struck the Lacrosse's passenger side.

Green suffered fatal injuries in the crash, police said. Two Poplar Grove, Mo., women who were in the Escape — 58-year-old driver Carolyn Fehr and 27-year-old Elizabeth Fehr — were hurt, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the wreck were reportedly clear and dry.

Green's death was at least the 186th so far on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.