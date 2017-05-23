Pulled from lake, 1-year-old boy dies

CHEROKEE VILLAGE -- A 20-month-old child who was reported missing and later found floating in a Cherokee Village lake died Sunday evening, authorities said.

The boy's parents, whom police did not name, said their child was missing at 9 a.m. Sunday, according to Sharp County sheriff's detective Aaron Presser. Officers with the Cherokee Village Police Department, the Cherokee Village Fire Department and the Sharp County sheriff's office searched for the youngster.

A deputy found the boy near a dock and pontoon boat in Sequoyah Lake at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Presser said.

The child was unresponsive and officers transported him to White River Emergency Center in Cherokee Village. He was later taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock where he died that evening.

Presser said officials did not know how long the boy had been in the water.

He said authorities do not suspect foul play was involved in the death.

State Desk on 05/23/2017