Razorbacks throw QB his first offer

The Arkansas Razorbacks became the first school to extend a scholarship offer to sophomore quarterback Ty Evans last week.

"It was just an overwhelming amount of emotion ... to have my head coach telling me Arkansas was going to be my first offer," Evans said. "I was like in shock right away."

Evans, 6-2, 185 pounds of Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge said the offer from the Hogs fulfilled a major goal of his since youth.

"Thinking back, it was my dream since I was 6 years old to play Division I football, and it finally came true that somebody had given me the opportunity," Evans said. "It was insane."

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville offensive coordinator Dan Enos visited the school Wednesday and told Palmer Ridge Coach Tom Pulford he wanted to offer Evans.

"He came by early in the morning and talked to Coach Pulford and told him," Evans said. "He had watched me throw one time before that."

Evans completed 197 of 328 passes for 3,130 yards, 30 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions last season. He plans to attend a Razorbacks camp in June.

His journey required a lot of hard work and sacrifice on his part and his family.

"They give up their time and money to help me get to my dream, but it's been a seven-day week for three years kind of work ethic," Evans said. "It's taken a lot, but it's the thing I like to do the most in the world so I really don't consider it working. I love going out there and throwing the ball and even lifting weights. You just have to find a way to make it enjoyable, and then you kind of get hooked on it."

Evans, who watched the Hogs defeat TCU 41-38 in two overtimes last season, is also drawing interest from Colorado, Colorado State, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Kansas State and Oklahoma State

"I'm planning to go to most of their schools for camps this summer," Evans said.

He's been impressed with Enos.

"I love coach Enos," Evans said. "He seems like a real genuine guy over the phone, and after listening to what he told Coach Pulford, he sounded like he was a very down-to-earth person."

He and Enos talked after he received his offer.

"I called him that night, he said he liked the way I threw the ball and liked the way it came off my hands," Evans said. "He said I had real good footwork and a strong arm, I was pretty accurate, and I could throw good balls down the field."

Evans said the Hogs gained favor with him by being the first school to offer.

"It absolutely did," Evans said. "I think it's very cool they took a risk and offered me before the in-state schools offered me, which I know is usually the protocol, but I really appreciate them taking a risk on a Monument, Colorado, boy. Yeah, it definitely got them on the pros list."

Hawks get invites

Three Arkansas Razorback basketball commitments and a Little Rock guard have been invited to the 15th annual Pangos All-American Camp in Norwalk, Calif., on June 2-4.

Arkansas Hawks members and Hogs commits forward Reggie Perry, 6-10, 225 pounds, of Thomasville, Ga.; guard Isaiah Joe, 6-4, 170, of Fort Smith Northside; and forward Ethan Henderson, 6-9, 190, of Little Rock Parkview are heading to the event. The Hawks are one of few teams sending multiple players.

"It's not unheard of, but we probably have three or four situations like this with teams that are loaded with top nationally ranked players," Pangos founder and camp director Dinos Trigonis said. "I've known about those guys for a couple years now, and they have made very good progress with their development. They have not only been on my radar but the nation radar for a long time."

Little Rock Parkview and Team Superstar South guard Moses Moody, 6-5, 175, will be one of the few freshman invites to the camp.

"He came to the junior All-American camp and really played well and had a good year from all accounts, and I saw him again this spring and he was fantastic," Trigonis said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com.

Sports on 05/23/2017