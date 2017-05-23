Stephan gets opening nod for Diamond Hogs

HOOVER, Ala. — Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said right-hander Trevor Stephan will start tomorrow night's SEC Tournament opener for the Razorbacks. Arkansas will take on the winner of tonight's late game between No. 5 seed Mississippi State and No. 12 seed Georgia.

Stephan (5-3, 3.24 ERA) is coming off one of his best outings of the season, a no-decision at Texas A&M last Thursday in which he threw 106 pitches over 7 2/3 innings, allowing 5 hits and three earned runs and striking out 10 Aggies.

"Five day's rest, that's fine," Van Horn said prior to the Razorbacks' workout at Alabama-Birmingham's baseball practice facility. "He's a big, strong kid, threw [106] pitches the other night and really wasn't in much trouble.

"It wasn't stressful. He didn't have a 30-pitch inning. I'm not saying it was easy, but it was easier than it's been. He's ready to go, so he'll start tomorrow. "

Van Horn said Stephan would be on a pitch count that would likely be less than 100 pitches. Van Horn said it would definitely be Stephan's final start before NCAA Regional play, meaning he would not start a game deep in the SEC Tournament.

"I've been asked a couple of times, well, if you made it to the championship game would you throw him?" Van Horn said. "If it was his bullpen day and he needed an inning or we needed an inning, maybe, but highly unlikely."

Stephan has started the series opener the last two weekends, ever since his seven-inning, one-hit 2-0 victory at Tennessee on May 6.