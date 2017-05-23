Super Quiz: Proverbs

Hope for the ___ but prepare for the ___.
A ___ pot never ___.
A bad ___ blames his ___.
An ___ marches on its ___.
___ is the better part of ___.
___ is the mother of ___.
A ___ wife is the ___ of life.
A good ___ is the best of all ___.
A good ___ possesses a ___.
ANSWERS
Hope for the best but prepare for the worst.
A watched pot never boils.
A bad workman blames his tools.
An army marches on its stomach.
Discretion is the better part of valor.
Necessity is the mother of invention.
A cheerful wife is the spice of life.
A good name is the best of all treasures.
A good mind possesses a kingdom.
