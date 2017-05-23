Super Quiz: Proverbs

A good ___ is the best of all ___.

ANSWERS

Hope for the best but prepare for the worst.

A watched pot never boils.

A bad workman blames his tools.

An army marches on its stomach.

Discretion is the better part of valor.

Necessity is the mother of invention.

A cheerful wife is the spice of life.

A good name is the best of all treasures.