WATCH: Missing earring halts TV weather forecast
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:30 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia meteorologist has a TV news anchor to thank for finding an earring that fell off during her live forecast.
In a video posted on Cecily Tynan's social media accounts, she can be seen giving the details for Memorial Day weekend weather when her earring pops off.
Moments later, WPVI-TV anchor Jim Gardner walks behind her, hunched over, looking for the earring as he blocks the graphic for the seven-day forecast.
He finds the earring and hands it over to a laughing Tynan, who says the whole scene was her "favorite moment ever on Action News."
It was a rare silly moment for Gardner, who is celebrating 40 years anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. broadcasts. He's known for his serious, straightforward delivery.
