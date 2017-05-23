Arkansas woman convicted after tying man to stove gets 5-year term in new case

An Arkansas woman convicted of beating a man and tying him to a stove in 2013 will return to prison after pleading guilty in a new case, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Allie Loran Burnett, 28, of Lonsdale pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by certain persons and received a five-year prison sentence Monday, according to the newspaper.

In January of this year, Burnett was arrested after authorities responded to a report of a disturbance involving a gun at her home, the newspaper reported. Garland County sheriff’s deputies discovered that Burnett had a warrant for a probation violation and saw a pistol that belonged to Burnett in her residence, according to the Sentinel-Record. As a convicted felon, she is prohibited from owning a firearm.

Burnett was previously convicted in February 2013 of second-degree battery and first-degree false imprisonment, then sentenced to four years in prison, the newspaper reported.

Burnett was arrested after she and an accomplice attacked a 54-year-old Hot Springs man with a golf club and tied him to his stove in March 2012, according to the Sentinel-Record.

Burnett was being held in the Garland County jail Tuesday afternoon, according to online records.

