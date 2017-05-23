Youthful Styles shines; Blondie's back on turf

B- Harry Styles

Harry Styles

Columbia

When listening to Harry Styles' solo debut, it will be hard to not think of David Bowie, Mick Jagger, Elton John and other rock icons who came decades before the former boy bander.

The good thing for Styles, 23, is that he proves he's worth checking out.

The 10-track album is a solid set that proves that former One Direction member Styles has some direction: "Two Ghosts" is probably his strongest song; "Only Angel" is full of Jagger swagger; the single "Sign of the Times," is dreamy and melodic.

Much of the credit belongs to Grammy-winning super producer Jeff Bhasker, whose drum-filled sound has aided Kanye West, Jay Z, fun. and Bruno Mars. Bhasker, with producers Tyler Johnson and Alex Salibian, share writing credit with Styles on most of the songs.

Styles' voice varies on each song as he emotes lyrics like a seasoned star, especially on the simple piano tune "From the Dining Table" and "Meet Me in the Hallway." The performance aspect of the album is where Styles shines.

But the creative process? Not so much. The album relies too much on the sound of others: "Woman," for example, feels way too much like "Bennie and the Jets."

Hot tracks: "Two Ghosts," "Sign of the Times"

-- MESFIN FEKADU,

The Associated Press

B Blondie

Pollinator

BMG

Blondie updates its sound of recent years by returning to some familiar and successful foundations.

Joan Jett joins the band on opener "Doom or Destiny," one of the few tracks written by Debbie Harry and guitarist Chris Stein, but its thump sets the right tone.

"Long Time," penned by Harry and Devonte Hynes (Blood Orange), is a "Heart of Glass" offshoot and mentions the Bowery, the home of club CBGB where Blondie was an early performer along with the Ramones, Patti Smith and Television, to name a few. The nostalgia is justified, "running circles 'round a night that never ends."

"Already Naked" also evokes classic Blondie vibrations circa 1979, while Dave Sitek from TV on the Radio contributes "Fun," whose Nile Rodgers-like guitar and disco chorus sounds ripe for a Scissor Sisters cover, should they return. "When I Gave Up on You" is a perfectly fine ballad marred by The Gregory Brothers' Auto-Tune shtick.

Closer "Fragments" starts and ends in a cloud of gloom but the band, propelled by drummer Clem Burke and Harry's passionate vocals, pulls out the stops during a vigorous middle section. At nearly seven minutes long, there's plenty of time for the mood changes.

Hot tracks: "Doom or Destiny," "Long Time," "Fun"

-- PABLO GORONDI,

The Associated Press

B PJ Morton

Gumbo

Morton Records

Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton returns to his New Orleans musical roots on his new solo album.

Morton, who joined Adam Levine and friends in 2012, meshes an easy-flowing sound of contemporary soul with gospel elements. It's a musical approach that works for Morton, whose father is Bishop Paul Morton, a Grammy-nominated gospel artist.

Morton's fourth album is a short listen, less than 30 minutes. But in nine tracks, he takes advantage of every last second, speaking on various topics, from love to religion.

On "Claustrophobic," he sings and raps about being musically stifled after someone suggested they wanted to tinker with his sound because he wasn't "mainstream enough." With horns blaring, he answers with the follow-up track "Sticking to My Guns."

Morton questions some people's religious stance on "Religion," singing: "But you blame God when it's all your fault/Where's the love that your God spoke of?" He also sings about recapturing the first love-struck moment of initially meeting a potential mate on "First Began."

The rest of the songs are just as enjoyable.

Hot tracks: "Claustrophobic," "Sticking to My Guns," "Religion"

-- JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.,

The Associated Press

B+ Robert Cray

Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

Jay-Vee

Robert Cray teams up with the Hi Records rhythm section for a Memphis stroll of soulful sounds and evocative songs.

Working with drummer and producer Steve Jordan at that city's Royal Studios with musicians who backed Al Green, Ann Peebles and others, Cray soaks up the room's character for a set led by his expressive vocals and classy guitar licks.

Cray's cover of Bill Withers' "The Same Love That Made Me Laugh" immediately bring back to mind the famous Hi sound created under the late Willie Mitchell's tutelage and represented here by the Rev. Charles Hodges (organ, piano), bassist Leroy Hodges and Archie Turner on keyboards.

Tony Joe White adds guitar and harmonica to a few of his compositions -- "Aspen, Colorado" is a passionate burner in the mold of his classic "Rainy Night in Georgia," while "Don't Steal My Love" is deeply funky near-psychedelia.

Cray only takes three writing credits on the album but makes some wonderful and distinctive choices on the rest. They include "I Don't Care" by Sir Mack Rice -- who wrote "Mustang Sally" -- and "I'm With You," written by guitar hero Lowman Pauling of The 5 Royales. After getting the vocals out of the way, Cray closes the record with an extended, searing solo.

Hot tracks: "Aspen, Colorado," "The Same Love That Made Me Laugh," "I'm With You"

-- PABLO GORONDI,

The Associated Press

