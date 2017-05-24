61 people indicted as part of 'major' drug trafficking investigation in central Arkansas

Sixty-one people, including 50 from Little Rock, have been indicted as part of a large-scale operation involving drug and gun dealers in central Arkansas, authorities said.

In a statement, acting U.S. Attorney Patrick C. Harris said that 25 people were arrested Wednesday at the end of an 18-month joint investigation.

Twenty-seven people had already been arrested, Harris said. Nine others remain at large.

The operation was an effort among the FBI, Little Rock Police Department, North Little Rock Police Department and U.S. attorney’s office.

The largest drug operation involved reported drug trafficking headed by Aaron “Black” Clark, 33, of Little Rock.

Harris said that authorities executed a search of Clark’s home on the city’s west side in November, seizing more than $100,000 in cash and jewelry as well as 170 grams of heroin, a marijuana growing operation and six firearms.

At the culmination of the investigation, agents took in more than 2 kilograms of cocaine, 1 kilogram of heroin and 8 ounces of fentanyl as well as more than 1 pound each of crack cocaine and methamphetamine.

Twenty-five guns and about $241,000 of drug proceeds were also retrieved, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Those arrested Wednesday are set to appear Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tricia S. Harris. Defendants previously arrested have a May 31 court appearance.

