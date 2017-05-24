Alabama fires baseball coach after 1 season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has fired baseball coach Greg Goff after one season.

New athletic director Greg Byrne announced the decision on Wednesday, saying it was based on the program's long-term health.

The Crimson Tide went 19-34-1 and won only five Southeastern Conference games in Goff's lone season and also encountered a potential off-the-field issue afterward.

The Tuscaloosa News reported Tuesday that Goff violated NCAA rules by telling up to 10 players that their scholarships would not be renewed. Byrne says the players' scholarships will be honored.

Alabama hired Goff after he led Louisiana Tech to its first NCAA regional since 1987. He will be owed the remaining four years of his $450,000-a-year contract unless he takes another coaching job.

Associate head coach Terry Rooney will be the interim coach.