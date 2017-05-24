Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 12:09 p.m.

Arkansas Democrats' dinner renamed to honor Bill Clinton

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:46 a.m.

PHOTO BY AP / JOHN MINCHILLO

In this Oct. 14, 2016, file photo, former President Bill Clinton campaigns for his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, at Washington Park in Cincinnati.


LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Democratic Party has renamed its annual fundraising dinner to honor former President Bill Clinton after the names of Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson were stripped from the event.

The party on Wednesday said that the annual event formerly known as the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner would now be named after the 42nd president and former Arkansas governor. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to headline the newly named Clinton Dinner on July 22 in Little Rock.

The party last year joined several other state parties that distanced themselves from Jefferson and Jackson over concerns about their slave ownership. Clinton headlined the final fundraiser held under the Jefferson-Jackson name last year.

Arkansas Online