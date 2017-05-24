Game camera in yard helps catch Arkansas man accused of stealing 2 quilts, $200 in change, police say

An Arkansas man was arrested Tuesday after he was caught on a game camera breaking into a home and stealing $200 in change and two quilts, police said.

A woman reported Thursday to authorities in Jacksonville that her mother's home had been broken into, according to a police report.

The woman said the residence in the 1300 block of Stamps Street had been burglarized twice by the same man earlier in May. Photos of the man entering and exiting through the bedroom window were captured by a game camera that was installed in the backyard, the report said.

After investigating the theft, 48-year-old Michael Wayne Lee of Jacksonville was identified by police as the suspect.

Lee was arrested around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday at his residence and admitted to police he stole "$200 in change and two quilts" from the home, the report said.

Lee faces two counts of residential burglary and two counts of theft of property. He is being held at the Pulaski County jail on a $12,000 bond.

A court date is scheduled for June 8.