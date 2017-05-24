WATCH: Wal-Mart says it will ban Arkansas customer making racially charged remarks in video

A spokesman for Bentonville-based Wal-Mart says the retailer will ban a customer seen in racially charged video taken in one of its Arkansas stores — if it is able to identify her.

The recording, taken by someone else shopping at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Centerton, shows a woman becoming verbally aggressive with a fellow patron.

At one point while arguing with the customer in a medicine aisle, the woman can be seen and heard telling her to “go back to Mexico.”

“You’re in America. You’re in America,” the woman repeats to the customer at the store in Northwest Arkansas.

"I'm not going to get out of here ... because this is my country," the patron replies.

"It's not your country. We don't want you here," the woman rebuts.

When another customer approaches to intervene and tells the woman to “stop being ignorant,” she is then told by the woman to "stay out of it."

“A n*’s calling me ignorant?” the woman is seen on camera saying to the customer, who is just outside the frame.

An assistant manager at the Wal-Mart is later heard asking the woman to leave, calling her behavior inappropriate.

The cellphone video has made rounds on social media since it was first posted Monday, and later published to national media outlets such as CNN, Fortune and the New York Daily News.

It had garnered more than 17 million views on Facebook as of Wednesday evening.

Wal-Mart spokesman Charles Crowson said the company will take any steps it can to identify the woman and bar her from entering its stores.

“We have no tolerance for the language or actions of this customer and are proud that our assistant manager responded appropriately by asking her to leave the store,” the retailer said in a statement.

As of Wednesday evening, the company had not sought assistance from local authorities to help identify the woman.