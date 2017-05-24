Budget office to gauge health bill effect on coverage, cost

WASHINGTON — The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what effect the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

For GOP senators holding private meetings to sketch out their own legislation, its figures could serve as a starting point as they consider changing the House's Medicaid cuts, tax credits and other policies.

"We'll use that sort of as a backdrop against which to plan some of our Senate options," said No. 3 Senate GOP leader John Thune of South Dakota.

The nonpartisan budget office, lawmakers' official fiscal analyst, released two reports on earlier versions of the House bill in March. Both concluded that the legislation would increase the number of uninsured Americans by 24 million over a decade, a number that contributed to GOP defections that thwarted House passage until they narrowly approved revised legislation this month.

The budget office also said the legislation would increase premiums by an average 15 percent to 20 percent over the next two years but push premiums 10 percent lower than they'd otherwise be by 2026. Many Republicans say their chief goal is to reduce premiums.

In late April, moderate and conservative leaders helped craft new language that eked out enough votes for its 217-213 approval May 4.

Those provisions included waivers states could get for insurers to raise premiums on some people with pre-existing conditions, and to ignore health benefits that must be covered under Obama's law. States could also gain permission for insurers to charge older customers far higher premiums.

