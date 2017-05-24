Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 12:09 p.m.

Dog stuck on 400-foot cliff rescued by police officer using ropes

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:26 a.m.


MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. — A dog stuck about halfway down a 400-foot cliff in a western New York gorge has been rescued by a police officer who had to use ropes to reach the stranded canine.

The state parks office said visitors to Letchworth State Park reported hearing a dog barking in the area of the Genesee River gorge known as the Hogsback Overlook, about 30 miles southwest of Rochester.

State Park Police Sgt. Ryan Clancy was lowered down by ropes Monday and hauled back up with the dog named Skippy, who had gone missing in the park two days earlier.

The 6-year-old hunting hound-border collie mix was returned to his owner, who lives near the park.

