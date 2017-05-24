Father, son found dead in Arkansas auto shop

SPRINGDALE -- A father and son died in an auto shop last week, likely from emissions from a generator, police said.

Emergency responders found the bodies of Travis Walls, 35, and his adolescent son Friday at 4262 S. Thompson St., said Lt. Jeff Taylor of the Springdale Police Department. Absolute Auto Glass is listed as being at that address.

Police were sent to the auto shop to check on the pair's welfare after they were reported missing for 12 hours, Taylor said.

"We get there, and the responding officer could smell a gas or fume smell," Taylor said.

The Springdale Fire Department investigated the source of the odor.

Fire Department Capt. Dustin McDonald said firefighters detected high levels of carbon monoxide when they arrived. He said one of the bodies was found under a vehicle in the shop and that the other was in a restroom.

Both bodies were sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock. Foul play is not suspected, Taylor said.

State Desk on 05/24/2017