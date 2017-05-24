• Randall Jones, 43, lost an excessive-force lawsuit against a Gwinnett County, Ga., police dog named Draco when a unanimous federal appeals panel dismissed Jones' claim that he was "viciously mauled" by the dog when it clamped down on his arm as he was being arrested for burglary in 2013.

• Ana Rockman, 61, of the Elmont area on Long Island, N.Y., was arrested after, state police said, she forced her way into her ex-husband's home and caused more than $350,000 in damage to artwork, antiques, electronics, appliances, musical instruments and other personal property.

• Joseph Liscinsky of Pembroke Pines, Fla., said he quickly scooped up his small dog to keep it safe after spotting an 8-foot python that had slithered into his garage, and then got bit on the hand as he wrestled with the snake.

• Judy O'Connor, a retired schoolteacher who attended every class with her quadriplegic son, Marty, at Chapman University in Orange, Calif., while he pursued his Master of Business Administration degree, was presented with her own honorary MBA and a standing ovation at his commencement ceremony.

• John Fortunato, a Jefferson Parish, La., sheriff's office spokesman, said firefighters rescued the driver of an ambulance and a patient inside after the driver swerved to avoid a turning vehicle, hit a curb and slid into a canal in Metairie.

• Gerald Muskiewicz, 30, fell from a cliff along a road, breaking his legs, pelvis and a wrist, and spent four days in a ravine before managing to crawl to a nearby golf course in Elyria, Ohio, to find help, police said.

• James Crisp said a 2-year-old boy he spotted walking in a street in Lexington, Ky., around 2 a.m. climbed into his car and said "Go bye bye," prompting a call to police who reunited the toddler with his family when they called to report him missing.

• Cecily Tynan, a meteorologist for Philadelphia TV station WPVI, had an earring pop off as she gave her Memorial Day weekend forecast but quickly got it back when, live on air, longtime anchor Jim Gardner bent over behind her to pick it up.

• Mark Cuda, 32, was charged with reckless endangerment and other counts after, Pittsburgh police said, they found him and a passenger, both overdosed on heroin, in an SUV that had come to rest on the edge of a steep hillside with a crying child in the back seat.

