Steakhouse chain plans first Arkansas location in Pulaski County, permit filing shows

The first Saltgrass Steak House in Arkansas is tentatively planned for a site in Pulaski County, permit filings show.

The chain’s parent company, Landry’s Inc. of Houston, filed a plumbing permit Tuesday with the Arkansas Department of Health for a location at 10 Anglers Way in Little Rock.

Last week, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that an outlet was planned near the On the Border at 6000 Warden Road in Sherwood.

Saltgrass Steak House has more than 50 locations in seven states, according to its website.

The nearest restaurant is currently in Branson, Mo., which is about 174 miles north of Little Rock.