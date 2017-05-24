Police: Arkansas man arrested after wrecking stolen car, fleeing

Authorities arrested an Arkansas man Wednesday after he wrecked a stolen car and ran from police, officials said.

Jimmy J. Harris, 21, crashed, ran from Hot Springs police and was caught Wednesday, the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Harris, whose listed address in Hot Springs, was charged with residential burglary, theft of property and theft by receiving, all felonies, police said.

He is the suspect in several recent thefts and breaking-and-entering incidents, and police expect to file more charges in the coming days, the post said.

Online court records show Harris has open cases against him, including multiple counts of first-degree battery and aggravated assault stemming from a May 2016 case. The jury trial for those charges is set for July 24.

Harris had previously posted a $30,000 bond in that case.