Police probe I-40 crash, ID earlier victim

Arkansas State Police on Tuesday identified a 35-year-old Arkansas man who was killed in a three-vehicle crash earlier this month.

Also Tuesday, state police officials were investigating a wrong-way, head-on collision that occurred Saturday.

In the fatal crash on May 14, Eric Green of La Grange was driving a 2010 Buick Lacrosse south on Arkansas 1 near the intersection of Lee County Road 308 shortly before 1:15 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway, according to a preliminary state police report.

Officials said Green's vehicle then hit a 2001 Suzuki Vitara that had been abandoned on the shoulder of the highway. Green's vehicle spun around in the roadway and was struck in the passenger side by a 2014 Ford Escape traveling south.

Green suffered fatal injuries, police said. Two women from Poplar Grove, Mo., were in the Escape -- 58-year-old driver Carolyn Fehr and 27-year-old Elizabeth Fehr. They were hurt in the crash, according to the report.

Conditions at the time were reportedly clear and dry.

In Saturday's collision, a Ford Explorer hit a tractor-trailer rig head-on on Interstate 40, officials said.

The SUV was traveling west in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 86 near Russellville shortly before 6 a.m. when the crash occurred, Arkansas State Police spokesman Liz Chapman said.

The crash fatally injured the Explorer's driver, Chapman said. The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification, she said.

A Jeep Renegade and a Dodge Journey, both traveling east behind the 18-wheeler, were also involved in the crash, Chapman said. No one else was injured, she said.

It is unknown how long the Explorer had been traveling in the wrong direction before the collision occurred, Chapman said.

Metro on 05/24/2017