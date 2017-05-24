Robbed of car after picking up pair on way to party, teen tells Little Rock police

A teenager told police that he was robbed Tuesday night of his car by two people he had picked up while traveling to a party in Little Rock.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 9:40 p.m. in reference to a robbery, according to a report.

The victim, an 18-year-old, told authorities that he had picked two people up in the 3100 block of West 31st Street. They then reportedly asked him to drive to the 2200 block of Harrison Street and into an alley.

Once in the alley, the teenager and the two others — one he knew as "May May" and another who went by "Wop" — exited the vehicle, the report notes.

Police said one of the robbers struck the teenager on his stomach and pushed him to the ground, with the assailant advising that he had a gun.

“Don’t make me use it,” that robber reportedly said before taking a silver necklace from the victim’s neck as well as his iPhone.

Both robbers then got back into the victim's vehicle, a gold 2004 Volvo S60, and traveled south through the alley, according to authorities.

"May May," was described as standing between 6 feet 1 inch and 6 feet 2 inches tall. That assailant wore a white shirt and blue jeans at the time of the carjacking.

"Wop" stands between 6 feet 1 inch and 6 feet 3 inches tall and was wearing a gray jumpsuit, the report states.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.