Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 12:11 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

The Recruiting Guy

Recruiting Thursday: Hog BB target Ian Steere

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 10:33 a.m.

arkansas-mens-basketball-coach-mike-anderson-speaks-with-members-of-the-media-during-his-celebrity-golf-tournament-monday-may-22-2017-at-shadow-valley-country-club-in-rogers

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas men's basketball coach Mike Anderson speaks with members of the media during his celebrity golf tournament Monday, May 22, 2017, at Shadow Valley Country Club in Rogers.

Highly recruited junior power forward Ian Steer talked about plans to visit Arkansas this summer on Recruiting Thursday.

He and assistant Scotty Thurman are trying to line up a June visit to Fayetteville. Steere is also talking to Coach Mike Anderson.

Steere, 6-9, 250 pounds of High Point (N.C.) Wesleyan Christian has more than 20 other scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Connecticut, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Florida State and Georgia.

He plays for Team Charlotte in the Under Armour Association league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Recruiting Thursday: Hog BB target Ian Steere

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online