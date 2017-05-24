Recruiting Thursday: Hog BB target Ian Steere

Highly recruited junior power forward Ian Steer talked about plans to visit Arkansas this summer on Recruiting Thursday.

He and assistant Scotty Thurman are trying to line up a June visit to Fayetteville. Steere is also talking to Coach Mike Anderson.

Steere, 6-9, 250 pounds of High Point (N.C.) Wesleyan Christian has more than 20 other scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Connecticut, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Florida State and Georgia.

He plays for Team Charlotte in the Under Armour Association league.