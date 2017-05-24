Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Recruiting Thursday: Hog DB target Tanner McCalister
This article was published today at 10:49 a.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
Arkansas target Tanner McCalister is a rare defensive back that could play cornerback or safety in college. The Hogs recently offered him and he was on Recruiting Thursday to discuss the Razorbacks and his interest in the program.
McCalister, 6-0, 185 pounds of Rockwall, (Texas) Rockwall-Heath has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Missouri, Virginia, Oklahoma State, TCU, Washington State and others. The Hogs offered him on May 1.
He's heard good things about Arkansas from several friends, including Razorback baseball signee Canaan Smith, who also attends Rockwall-Heath.
Running backs coach Reggie Mitchell is his lead recruiter.
