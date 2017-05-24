Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 12:11 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

The Recruiting Guy

Recruiting Thursday: Hog DB target Tanner McCalister

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 10:49 a.m.

arkansas-assistant-coach-reggie-mitchell-speaks-to-his-players-tuesday-march-29-2016-during-practice-at-the-universitys-practice-field-on-campus-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas assistant coach Reggie Mitchell speaks to his players Tuesday, March 29, 2016, during practice at the university's practice field on campus in Fayetteville.

Arkansas target Tanner McCalister is a rare defensive back that could play cornerback or safety in college. The Hogs recently offered him and he was on Recruiting Thursday to discuss the Razorbacks and his interest in the program.

McCalister, 6-0, 185 pounds of Rockwall, (Texas) Rockwall-Heath has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Missouri, Virginia, Oklahoma State, TCU, Washington State and others. The Hogs offered him on May 1.

He's heard good things about Arkansas from several friends, including Razorback baseball signee Canaan Smith, who also attends Rockwall-Heath.

Running backs coach Reggie Mitchell is his lead recruiter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Recruiting Thursday: Hog DB target Tanner McCalister

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online