Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 5:09 p.m.

State police respond to officer-involved shooting in Arkansas

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 3:59 p.m.


The Arkansas State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Pine Bluff, an agency spokeswoman said Wednesday afternoon.

Special agents were responding to an address in the city, and the Pine Bluff Police Department was involved in the shooting, said spokeswoman Trooper Liz Chapman.

Additional information regarding the shooting was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.

A call to the Pine Bluff Police Department shortly before 4 p.m. was not answered.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.

Comments on: State police respond to officer-involved shooting in Arkansas

Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments

ozena says... May 24, 2017 at 4:15 p.m.

A better headline: State Police Respond...inPine Bluff

ozena says... May 24, 2017 at 4:18 p.m.

Phone is off hook at PBPD?
RBBrittain says... May 24, 2017 at 4:40 p.m.

"Arkansa"? I'm pretty sure our state's name ends with an S. ;)

Arkansas Online