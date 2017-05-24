State police respond to officer-involved shooting in Arkansas

The Arkansas State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Pine Bluff, an agency spokeswoman said Wednesday afternoon.

Special agents were responding to an address in the city, and the Pine Bluff Police Department was involved in the shooting, said spokeswoman Trooper Liz Chapman.

Additional information regarding the shooting was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.

A call to the Pine Bluff Police Department shortly before 4 p.m. was not answered.

