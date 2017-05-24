Home /
Style: Hillcrest’s Etsy Fest showcases vendors, musicians
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:40 a.m.
The wide world of internet shopping has made it even easier for customers to find unique and specialty products. But, really, one doesn’t have to look to cyberspace to find something one-of-a-kind.
Etsy’s Indie Arts and Music Fest, also commonly known as Etsy Fest, will take place Saturday in Little Rock’s Hillcrest neighborhood.
Dozens of Etsy Little Rock-affiliated vendors will set up stalls selling jewelry, paintings, clothing and any number of handmade creations and “upcycled” vintage pieces. There will also be two small stages set up for local music.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Hillcrest’s Etsy Fest showcases vendors, musicians
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.