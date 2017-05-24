Teen arrested in fatal shooting of toddler in Little Rock pleads not guilty, ordered held without bail

A North Little Rock teen pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held without bail in the November death of a toddler who was shot while riding in the back seat of a vehicle with her mother.

Defense attorney Bill James appeared on behalf of his client, 17-year-old Larry Jackson, before Little Rock District Court Judge Hugh Finkelstein. Jackson was named by police as one of two suspects in the shooting death of 2-year-old Ramiya Reed.

Ramiya was shot Nov. 22 while riding in the back seat of a vehicle with her mother in the area of Charles Bussey Avenue and South Harrison Street. The girl taken to UAMS Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Jackson was arrested Tuesday and charged with capital murder and six counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The other suspect, 21-year-old Deshaun Rushing of Little Rock, is still being sought by police.

Online court records indicate Rushing has not been arrested as of 10:30 a.m.

At Wednesday's court appearance, prosecutor Sam Jackson told Finkelstein about the 17-year-old's previous arrests after the judge reminded both attorneys that the probable cause affidavit was sealed. Jackson has several pending charges including felony theft by receiving, records show.

After entering a not guilty plea for Jackson, James told the judge he has represented the teen once or twice before and that he always shows up. The attorney then requested a "reasonable bond."

Hinkelstein denied James’ request said Jackson will be held at the Pulaski County jail without bail. However, James can request a bond hearing at any time, the judge said.

James told reporters after court that he plans to do so and also spoke about his client.

“He has been in a little bit of trouble in the past,” James said. “Generally he’s been a good client whenever I’ve represented him before and, as I told the court, he’s always been available and easy to find.”

When asked if he believes Jackson is innocent, James said Jackson "denies that he did anything.” James said he will review the claims against the teen and go from there.

At a news conference late Wednesday morning near where the shooting occurred, Little Rock city and community officials gathered to ask the other suspect, Rushing, to turn himself in.

"This is an aberration," City Board Director Ken Richardson said of the toddler's death. "We need to treat any homicide as an aberration," whether a victim is "2 or 22."

Rev. Benny Johnson called the 2-year-old's death "barbaric," and said he hopes the killers "won't be able to sleep at night."

"She's your little sister. She's your niece. She's your cousin," Johnson said.

James said he knows a little about Rushing but has never represented the 21-year-old in the past.

The attorney also said he does not think the arrest affidavit for Jackson is “as cut and dry as people would like.”

The teen's arrest came after a monthslong investigation was helped along by a tip that allowed police to obtain arrest warrants for Jackson and Rushing. The reward for information about Ramiya's death had climbed to $50,000.

"We are confident that we have enough to get a conviction in court," spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said Tuesday at a news conference outside police headquarters.

The fatal shooting ignited tensions between two groups in Little Rock which, in turn, contributed to an uptick in violent crime in parts of the city this year, police have said.

Jackson’s next hearing is scheduled for July 24. James did not say when he would request the bond hearing.