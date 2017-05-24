Teen gets 20 years for Sherwood rec center slaying

The 16-year-old boy who shot and killed a Sherwood teenager last year in an ambush at the city's recreation center was sentenced on Tuesday to 20 years in prison.

Quincy Parks of Sherwood, represented by attorney Leslie Borgognoni, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, reduced from capital murder, and aggravated robbery for the April 2016 slaying of Bryan Allen Thompson. Parks will have to serve 14 years before he can apply for parole.

Parks was one of three teenagers arrested in the shooting death of the 17-year-old Thompson, whose body was found in his car at the Shelby Road center.

In exchange for the 20-year prison sentence, Parks admitted to fatally shooting Thompson during a robbery. Parks was 15 at the time. He turned 16 in jail in February.

Deputy prosecutor Ashley Clancy said Parks shot Thompson in the throat and fled. She said Thompson had been called to the Bill Harmon Recreation Center under the pretext that Parks had left his cellphone in Thompson's car.

When Thompson showed up, Parks got into the front seat of the car, pulled out a revolver and demanded Thompson's money. Parks collected the money, then got out of the car and fired back into the vehicle, striking Thompson in the throat, Clancy said.

Authorities say the shooting was caught on surveillance video.

Parks and his two co-defendants were arrested within 24 hours. Parks' sentence leaves only his cousin, 18-year-old Xavier Terrell Porter of North Little Rock, to stand trial.

Porter is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery. Police say Porter was the one who called Thompson to go to the recreation center.

Both Porter and Thompson attended Sylvan Hills High School, and both worked at the same restaurant.

Porter is due back in court next week for his final pre-trial hearing.

The idea of robbing Parks is said to have come from the youngest of the three defendants, Trevone Hayse Miller, who was 14 at the time.

Police say Miller, of Sherwood, got into Thompson's car with Parks but was in the back seat when Parks shot Thompson.

His case was transferred to juvenile court in October after he gave a sworn statement about what he witnessed and promised to plead guilty to robbery charges in juvenile court and to testify against his co-defendants.

