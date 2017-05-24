UK investigates 'network' of alleged Manchester concert attackers; 5th suspect arrested

11:56 A.M. UPDATE:

British police say officers investigating the Manchester Arena concert blast have arrested a fifth suspect and are assessing a package the suspect was carrying.

Greater Manchester Police said the suspect was detained in Wigan, a town to the west of Manchester. The force did not immediately provide details.

Officers also arrested three men earlier Wednesday in Manchester, where a bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 and injuring dozens others.

Another man, the brother of alleged bomber Salman Abedi, was arrested Tuesday.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

EARLIER:

MANCHESTER, England — British security forces raided a building Wednesday in central Manchester as they investigated "a network" of people allegedly behind the city's concert bombing. Hundreds of soldiers were sent to secure key sites across the country, including Buckingham Palace and the British Parliament at Westminster.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the bomber, Salman Abedi, "likely" did not act alone when he killed 22 people and wounded nearly 120 at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night in Manchester. She said he had been known to security forces "up to a point." Abedi, a 22-year-old British citizen born to Libyan parents, died in the attack.

"I think it's very clear this is a network we are investigating," Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said, confirming that an off-duty police officer was among those killed in the attack.

Many at the concert were young girls and teens enthralled by Grande's pop power — and those who died included an 8-year-old girl.

Officials are examining Abedi's trips to Libya as they piece together his allegiances and try to foil any new potential threats. The government said nearly 1,000 soldiers were deployed instead of police Wednesday in high-profile sites in London and elsewhere.

Britain raised its threat level from terrorism to "critical" late Tuesday amid concerns that Abedi may have accomplices who are planning another attack. Abedi grew up in Manchester's southern suburbs and once attended Salford University there.

Police said three suspects were arrested Wednesday around Manchester, and Abedi's father told The Associated Press that Abedi's brother Ismail was arrested Tuesday in the area.

Heavily armed police raided an apartment building in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon, blasting the door open with a controlled explosion. The building, Granby House, is popular with students and young professionals. Neighbor Adam Prince said the raided flat had been used as an Airbnb.

Muye Li, a 23-year-old student who lives on the same floor as the raided apartment, said he thought officers were looking for a woman because they "asked me if I had seen the lady next door."

Across London, troops fanned out and authorities reconsidered security plans.

The changing of the guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace was canceled Wednesday so police officers can be re-deployed, Britain's defense ministry said. The traditional ceremony is a major tourist attraction in London.

The Palace of Westminster, which houses the British Parliament in London, was also closed Wednesday to all those without passes, and tours and events there were cancelled until further notice. Armed police also patrolled outside St. Paul's Cathedral in London, another popular tourist spot.

"[The goal] is to make our city as hostile an environment as possible for terrorists to plan and operate," said London Police Commander Jane Connors.