Astronauts repair space station system

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Spacewalking astronauts completed urgent repairs at the International Space Station on Tuesday, replacing equipment that failed three days earlier and restoring a backup for a vital data-relay system.

It took commander Peggy Whitson longer than expected to install the spare unit. Success finally came after her spacewalking partner, Jack Fischer, blasted the area with nitrogen gas to clear away flecks of metal.

Mission Control noted that the failure occurred only 2 days, 21 hours and 38 minutes earlier, "and we are already back in a good position, so excellent work."

Testing confirmed that the new unit worked, restoring redundancy to the system that operates the space station's solar panels, radiators and robotic equipment.

"Very good. We are really happy about that," Whitson said.

Tuesday's spacewalk lasted less than three hours. Whitson has now tied the record for most spacewalks by an American -- 10 -- and moved up to third place on the all-time spacewalking list.

The failed data-relay unit -- recently refurbished with upgraded software -- was just installed in March.

Neighbor charged in fatal Ohio blaze

AKRON, Ohio -- A neighbor of a family that died in a house fire was charged Tuesday with intentionally setting the house ablaze, killing two adults and five children.

Stanley Ford, 58, was charged with aggravated murder and arson, Akron police said.

Investigators would not discuss a possible motive because they were still investigating the May 15 fire. They also would not say what led them to arrest Ford on Tuesday. A message seeking comment was left at his home.

Police said they did not know of any connection between Ford and the family other than they were neighbors.

Authorities last week searched several houses near the fire-ravaged home.

Killed were 35-year-old Dennis Huggins; his partner, 38-year-old Angela Boggs; and five children, 14-year-old Jered Boggs, 6-year-old Daisia Huggins, 5-year-old Kylle Huggins, 3-year-old Alivia Huggins and 11-month-old Cameron Huggins.

Firefighters found the two-story home engulfed in flames when they arrived in the early morning hours last week. A medical examiner said all seven died of smoke inhalation.

Ford is due to be arraigned today.

Appeals court OKs Net-snooping suit

RICHMOND, Va. -- A challenge to the government's practice of collecting certain Internet communications can move forward, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the Wikimedia Foundation has standing to sue the National Security Agency over its "upstream" surveillance practice, reversing a lower-court decision tossing the group's case.

The 4th Circuit said Wikimedia's allegations are enough to "make the plausible conclusion" that NSA has intercepted and reviewed some of its communications. Wikimedia can sue under the First Amendment because it has "self-censored its speech and sometimes forgone electronic communications" because of the NSA's surveillance, the court said.

The government can ask the full 4th Circuit to hear the case.

An attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, which brought the case, called the decision an "important victory for the rule of law." The ACLU argues that the "upstream" surveillance of the Internet's "backbone" of digital networks violates constitutional protections of free speech and privacy.

The NSA recently announced it will no longer permit intelligence officials to collect emails, texts and other communications between two people who mention a target by name but are not themselves targets of surveillance. The agency said it will limit such collection to Internet communications sent directly to or from a foreign target.

Black pupils sue Mississippi over funding

JACKSON, Miss. -- Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.

This lawsuit says Mississippi is failing to meet requirements of the federal law that readmitted the state to the union after the Civil War. That law says the state must never deprive any citizen of the "school rights and privileges" described in the 1868 constitution.

The law center is arguing that Mississippi has repeatedly watered down its constitutional protections for education ever since as part of a white supremacist effort to prevent the education of blacks. The lawsuit asks a judge to force the state to honor the promise of that document.

It's the second major lawsuit over school funding now pending in Mississippi.

A Section on 05/24/2017