'We can use peace': Trump, Pope Francis meet

VATICAN CITY — President Donald Trump and Pope Francis met at the Vatican on Wednesday, setting aside their previous clashes to broadcast a tone of peace for an audience around the globe.

Trump, midway through a nine-day, maiden international journey, called upon the pontiff in a private, 30-minute meeting.

Neither man repeated their prior criticism of the other. Trump smiled broadly, the pope smiled less, but both agreed, at least for a day, to settle on the same message: the need to avoid conflict.

That theme was reflected in their words and their gifts.

The pope, upon completing their meeting, gave the president a medal featuring an olive branch.

"We can use peace," said the president, concurring with the symbolism.

Francis also gave a message of peace and three bound papal documents that to some degree define his papacy and priorities, including the family and the environment.

The pope told Trump he signed the message "personally for you." Trump said he would read the books.

In exchange, Trump presented the pontiff with a custom-bound, first-edition set of Martin Luther King Jr.'s works, an engraved stone from the King memorial in Washington and a bronze sculpture of a flowering lotus titled "Rising Above."

"I think you'll enjoy them. I hope you do," Trump said.

When Trump departed, he told the pope: "Thank you, I won't forget what you said."

The visit began with a handshake after each man arrived, Trump in a lengthy motorcade, Francis in a Ford Focus. The president was heard thanking the pope and saying it was "a great honor" to be there. They posed for photographs and then sat down at the papal desk, the pope unsmiling, as their private meeting began.

It ended a half hour later when Francis rang the bell in his private study. The pontiff was then introduced to members of Trump's delegation, including his wife Melania, his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as aides Hope Hicks and Dan Scavino.

Smiling for the staff, Francis had a light moment with the first lady, asking via translator, "What do you give him to eat, potica?" referring to a favorite papal dessert from her native Slovenia.

The first lady laughed and said "Yes." She and Ivanka covered their heads in a sign of papal respect, a gesture they did not partake in Saudi Arabia.

Afterward, as he met with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Trump said of the pope: "He is something."

"We had a fantastic meeting," the president said. "It was an honor to be with the pope."

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.